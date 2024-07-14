Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,278 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

