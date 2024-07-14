Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

