Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

