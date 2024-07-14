Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $203.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.06. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

