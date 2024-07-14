Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,211,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,225,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $14,472,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $11,458,000.

Shares of SH opened at $11.13 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

