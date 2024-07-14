Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 32.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $394,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $54,752,737 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

