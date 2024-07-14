Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.