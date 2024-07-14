Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company's stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.34 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue's quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

