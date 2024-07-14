Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,474 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $2,686,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $2,065,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.