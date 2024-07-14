Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.48 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.