Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Down 0.4%

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.32. 58,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 208,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %
Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile
Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.
Further Reading
