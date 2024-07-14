Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 18,087 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 151,826 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VKTX stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

