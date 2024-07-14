Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $75.79 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

