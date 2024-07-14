Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Shares Down 11.9%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.88. 4,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,558,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Creatd Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Creatd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.