Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.04

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.04 and traded as high as $38.80. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 721,681 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.