US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.03. Approximately 92,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 39,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1531 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

