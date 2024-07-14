Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Trading Up 2.7%

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 22,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.