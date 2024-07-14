Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) Shares Down 2%

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. 94,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 66,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Australian Oilseeds Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02.
Australian Oilseeds Company Profile
Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edoc Acquisition Corp. is based in Victor, New York.
