New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 4,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
