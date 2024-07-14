New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.33. 20,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

