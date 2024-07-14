Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Up 2.9%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Americanas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Americanas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.