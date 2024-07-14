Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Up 2.9%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
Americanas Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.
Americanas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.