Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $66.28. 1,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

