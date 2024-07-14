Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93. 1,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

