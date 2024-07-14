New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 15,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

