iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.
iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.
About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF
The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap.
