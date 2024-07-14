PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading Down 0.2%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
PowerUp Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.
Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
About PowerUp Acquisition
PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.
Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.