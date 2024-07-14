Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Lucero Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

