Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.18). Approximately 303,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 381,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.60 ($1.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.
