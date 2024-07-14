R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 3,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:GDVD Free Report ) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 209.61% of R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (GDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World NR index. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of global dividend-paying stocks whose growth potential is expected to be above-average. GDVD was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by R3ETFs.

