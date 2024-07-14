Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.03.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,991. Corporate insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.