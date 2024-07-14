Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Shares Up 4.8%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. 533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

