Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Trading Down 2%

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Blue Moon Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Blue Moon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.0269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Blue Moon Group Company Profile

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

