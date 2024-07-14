Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading Up 4.7%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 146.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 392,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 233,671 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 483,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

