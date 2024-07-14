Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). 150,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 76,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microlise Group
Microlise Group Stock Performance
Microlise Group Company Profile
Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Microlise Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.