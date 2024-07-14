Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79). 150,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 76,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.28. The stock has a market cap of £162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,000.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

