BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 11,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 116,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

