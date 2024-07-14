Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading Up 0.9%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 6,733 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.09.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.
About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF
The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.