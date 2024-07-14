Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading Up 0.9%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 6,733 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

