VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

