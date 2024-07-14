Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Rises By 34.0%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCL stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

