Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Drops By 25.8%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

