Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Declines By 27.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avalon GloboCare Price Performance

Shares of ALBT opened at $0.48 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.