Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 328,100 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

Alarum Technologies stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.74. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.

ALAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alarum Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alarum Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

