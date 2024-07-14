Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 13.6%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

