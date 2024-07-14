Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Forafric Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

