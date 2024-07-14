Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Forafric Global Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.60.
