Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rises By 40.0%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 361,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agrify stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 2.82% of Agrify worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Agrify

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

