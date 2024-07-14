AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

