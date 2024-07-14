Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alector Stock Up 2.4 %

ALEC opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alector has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alector by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

