Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

Air T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

