Hilltop National Bank Invests $157,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $224.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.98. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

