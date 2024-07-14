Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 389 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 159,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $283.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

