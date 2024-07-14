Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,303 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,847,000 after acquiring an additional 133,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $857.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.64. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

